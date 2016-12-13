Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Gemini Supermoon + Meteor Shower
On Tuesday, December 13, the Gemini supermoon—the last full moon of 2016—and the annual Geminid meteor shower illuminate the skies in a celestial tango.
Behold the power of two! The final full moon spectacle of the year lights up the night when a Gemini supermoon prompts us to pair up. Gemini is the star sign of dynamic duos and synergistic connections, so kindred spirits may be illuminated under this "twinning" influence. For the next two weeks that follow, the missing piece to your partnership puzzle could manifest. Gemini's energy is more platonic than romantic, but that's not to say that love can't spring forth from the friend zone...you just never know! A mistletoe moment could spark with a co-worker, bandmate, or even a partner on an important project.
In the case of business dealings, lawyer up! Alliances that have been bubbling over the past six months since the Gemini new moon may become formalized within two weeks of this Gemini supermoon. Drafting an official agreement is always a smart idea, if only to prevent miscommunications from happening down the line. Warning: Try to get the first draft of the deal proposed in writing before Mercury turns retrograde from December 19 to January 8.
Gemini is the zodiac's curious communicator, the cosmic mayor of the local scene in your community. Explore the happenings, or get involved in creating a thriving social scene close to home. In need of a new set of wheels? Transportation is also Gemini's main domain, so this full moon/supermoon could also light the way to the perfect car, bike, or mobile accessory to make your daily commute more enjoyable. As the sign of the talkative Twins, we are all encouraged to speak up this week—voicing what's on our mind and in our hearts. Geminis were born in conversation with another, which is why they're so sensitive to verbal nuances. Between two people, there could be some interesting declarations and confessions. Because Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the messenger planet, you could also receive intriguing news by email, phone, or post.
For all you astro-geeks and stargazers out there, the Geminids—the most spectacular of meteor showers—will reach their peak in conjunction with the Gemini full moon/supermoon this year. The only downside is that these visions of streaming starlight may be overshadowed by the spotlight of the supermoon, since la luna will appear about 30 percent brighter than usual. The full moon and the Geminids will both reach their apex at 7:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday night, in proximity to Gemini—where the aptly named Geminids rain down from the heavens every December.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the lunation that falls around this time of year is known as the Full Cold Moon since it is associated with these early winter nights becoming longer and darker. Some Native American tribes have also named it the Long Nights Moon, since it occurs near the winter solstice, which falls on December 21.
Here are some tips for tapping into the powerful energy of the Gemini full moon/supermoon:
1. Listen up!
Listening is a form of communication. When you actively listen to another person, you create a space for sharing between you. This can either be a clear channel or cluttered with judgment, depending on HOW you're listening. For example, "I already know what they're gonna say, so why don't I finish their sentence" is NOT a practice of active listening. During this week's Gemini full moon/supermoon, aim to be a better, cleaner listener.
Be direct: Grab your partner by the wrist, sit them down, and ask thoughtful questions to understand them better. Instead of mentally crafting a response while they talk, give them the opportunity to be seen and heard. We're all familiar with post-conversation exhaustion—what happens when someone has monopolized the entire dialogue. So GIVE what you want to RECEIVE: the attentive, thoughtful, engaged, and sincere listening that you desire.
2. Pair up.
Synergy-seeking Gemini is all about rocking out, tag-team style. Two is your magic number at this full moon/supermoon, so collaborate with someone whose skills complement yours. Step up and step back. Repeat. Gemini knows how to pass the baton. This dynamic duo energy is especially helpful if you've been struggling to get a project off the ground. Perhaps the missing link in the chain is another person. Be open to the kindred spirits that enter your sphere now.
3. Mirror, mirror.
Gemini is the sign of communication, and the Twins provide us with the ability to mirror what someone is trying to articulate. After you've heard someone out, try repeating what the person just told you. Not in an awkward parroting way, but in the "What I think I hear you saying is [insert the summary of what they said here]. Is that right?" Maybe they'll correct you a little, or maybe they'll just thank you. But, it's incredibly validating to feel like someone really "gets" it.
4. Channel the "higher self" of another.
Have you ever waited for someone to properly say "I'm sorry" only to find yourself waiting around forever? And if you DID get some kind of half-assed amendment, it left you feeling unfulfilled? Well, here's a technique we've tried before, which can help you gain some resolution. Put pen to paper. Relax. Imagine yourself as the person who hurt/betrayed/upset you—and write YOURSELF a letter, as if it's from them.
This person may never apologize to you in real-time, but you'll find as you channel their higher self (it will happen as the words flow), you resolve some of the energetic conflict, on a higher plane. It doesn't mean you have to bring this person back into your life, like, ever. You'll just have the satisfaction of experiencing "them" say things like, "I'm sorry I stopped calling. I was insecure and afraid you'd reject me first." You might even find that it doesn't matter who actually wrote the words—just that they got expressed.
5. Harness your alter ego.
Quirky Gemini is the sign of the alter ego. And let's face it, we all have a colorful, flamboyant second self in us (or if you're publicly wacky, a secret control freak)—even if it only comes out when we're alone. This is the sign that includes the late and great Prince, Andre3000, and Mike Myers among its ranks. Gemini is also the zodiac's gender-bender—or should we say gender-blender—merging masculine and feminine influences in a most intriguing way. Gender identity has become a mainstream topic like never before, and we can recognize that evolution at this year's Gemini supermoon.
6. Rethink your commute.
Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of transportation and travel. Are you driving around in a gas guzzler when you could be biking or taking public transportation? Consider switching from four wheels to two, or even walking. Could you shrink that carbon footprint by carpooling? If you're verging into eco-Sasquatch terrain, share a ride with a co-worker or friend. Bonus: You might start the day with a great conversation or a laugh.
Maybe you keep things status quo—but shift how you spend your transit time. If you've been zoning out on the train checking social media, why not load a Kindle app onto your phone, listen to new music (hit your friends up for recommendations), or even meditate? If you're a car commuter, tune into public radio, a great podcast, or an inspiring audiobook. (Shameless plug: We have a podcast you can listen to in the iTunes store or here!) Not to be intellectual snobs here, but Gemini DOES rule the mind, so load up on some brain food.
7. Refine your message.
Master marketer Gemini is a whiz with words and knows how to package profundity into clever, catchy copy. Do you have a business? The Gemini full moon is an excellent day to do a little "brand review," making sure your visuals, colors, text, and materials express a cohesive message—and one that reflects the spirit of whatever it is you do.
Even if you don't own a business, some people advise thinking of yourself as a "brand" or entity. Examine the message you put out there through every visual presentation of yourself (website, social media, speaking style, etc.). Packaging yourself powerfully is vital to professional success in the digital age. Look back to No. 2 of this list and ask a member of your closest kin to help you understand YOU. Ask them what gifts and virtues your project to the world for a better understanding on how to cultivate your unique brand identity. Know thyself and then promote thyself!
8. Loose lips sink ships.
Information has a way of flying out of your mouth at the Gemini full moon—especially given it's a supermoon—or making its way into a text, email, or post. You didn't MEAN to give away someone's secret, but oops, you just did. Apply stronger filters to your shares at this full moon—and with conscious effort. Anything you let slip can and probably will circle back to you!