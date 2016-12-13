Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Gemini Supermoon + Meteor Shower

On Tuesday, December 13, the Gemini supermoon—the last full moon of 2016—and the annual Geminid meteor shower illuminate the skies in a celestial tango.

Behold the power of two! The final full moon spectacle of the year lights up the night when a Gemini supermoon prompts us to pair up. Gemini is the star sign of dynamic duos and synergistic connections, so kindred spirits may be illuminated under this "twinning" influence. For the next two weeks that follow, the missing piece to your partnership puzzle could manifest. Gemini's energy is more platonic than romantic, but that's not to say that love can't spring forth from the friend zone...you just never know! A mistletoe moment could spark with a co-worker, bandmate, or even a partner on an important project.

In the case of business dealings, lawyer up! Alliances that have been bubbling over the past six months since the Gemini new moon may become formalized within two weeks of this Gemini supermoon. Drafting an official agreement is always a smart idea, if only to prevent miscommunications from happening down the line. Warning: Try to get the first draft of the deal proposed in writing before Mercury turns retrograde from December 19 to January 8.

Gemini is the zodiac's curious communicator, the cosmic mayor of the local scene in your community. Explore the happenings, or get involved in creating a thriving social scene close to home. In need of a new set of wheels? Transportation is also Gemini's main domain, so this full moon/supermoon could also light the way to the perfect car, bike, or mobile accessory to make your daily commute more enjoyable. As the sign of the talkative Twins, we are all encouraged to speak up this week—voicing what's on our mind and in our hearts. Geminis were born in conversation with another, which is why they're so sensitive to verbal nuances. Between two people, there could be some interesting declarations and confessions. Because Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the messenger planet, you could also receive intriguing news by email, phone, or post.

For all you astro-geeks and stargazers out there, the Geminids—the most spectacular of meteor showers—will reach their peak in conjunction with the Gemini full moon/supermoon this year. The only downside is that these visions of streaming starlight may be overshadowed by the spotlight of the supermoon, since la luna will appear about 30 percent brighter than usual. The full moon and the Geminids will both reach their apex at 7:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday night, in proximity to Gemini—where the aptly named Geminids rain down from the heavens every December.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the lunation that falls around this time of year is known as the Full Cold Moon since it is associated with these early winter nights becoming longer and darker. Some Native American tribes have also named it the Long Nights Moon, since it occurs near the winter solstice, which falls on December 21.

Here are some tips for tapping into the powerful energy of the Gemini full moon/supermoon: