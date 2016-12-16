Go Green With Dessert: Vegan Pistachio + Pear Pudding

Even though this from-scratch pistachio pudding doesn't take much longer than a boxed mix, it's far more delicious. The toasty richness of the nuts shines when blended with creamy avocado and soft pears, which also lend a honeyed sweetness.

This modern take on an old-fashioned favorite makes for a light dessert. For a velvety, airy smoothness, thoroughly puree the pudding, stopping only when you taste the right texture.

TIP: The softer and juicier the pear, the creamier the pudding. Firmer pears will result in a stiffer texture.