Here Are All The Cyber Monday Deals You Need To Know About
If you avoided the Black Friday crowds this past weekend, we applaud you. After all, it's important to spend time with friends and family, and it's especially important to spend some time outside before temperatures drop to unforgivable levels.
But there's still a way to take advantage of Thanksgiving sales without spending your holiday waiting in lines. Hello, Cyber Monday! Below, we've outlined all the deals some of our favorite fitness brands have to offer.
No more excuses: This is going to be your fittest December yet.
REI
In an admirable move, REI closed its stores on Black Friday in an effort to encourage people to spend the day outside. But today, you can get 25% off one REI Outlet item and free shipping on items of $50 or more.
Bandier
Athleta
Today only, Athleta is offering 20% off online only. Time to stock up on yoga pants and running jackets!
Bombas
Now through November 30, Bombas socks are 20 percent off sitewide. In addition to being crazy comfortable, for every pair of bombas socks purchased, one pair is donated to a homeless shelter.
Nike
Nike launched a new "Black Friday" collection this weekend. Shop it now. And while you're at it, snag a pair of Nike Power Legendary training tights—they're some of the best running and yoga pants around.
Target
It's no secret that Target has great, affordable activewear, so take advantage of its sitewide 15% off sale today.
Outdoor Voices
Today only, OV is offering 20% off online merchandise. Additionally, take advantage of the "Thanksgiving Bundles" (think hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and light jackets) available at Outdoor Voices through December 5.
New Balance
In the market for new sneakers? Today, take 15% off and get free shipping on order of $99 or more.
