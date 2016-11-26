The Sneakers Everyone Is Wearing To Yoga Right Now

Gone are the days of strolling to yoga in our Birkenstocks, but lately we've noticed yogis donning new (and warmer) footwear before rolling out their mats: Allbirds wool sneakers. Soon we started spotting people wearing these cozy, breathable sneakers on the street and to the office, so we decided to launch an investigation. What makes these sneakers so great?

"We made a promise when we started Allbirds to make better shoes in a better way," Joey Zwillinger, co-founder of Allbirds, tells mbg. "We apply that philosophy to everything we do: Our design, production, materials, and fulfillment. Allbirds is an outlier in an industry filled with heavy carbon footprint and synthetic materials. Our mission is to deliver the simplest, most comfortable product, inspired by nature."

Here's why we're loving these sneakers: