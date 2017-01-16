The Beginner's Guide To Sustainable Travel

Believe it or not, buses are an extremely ecological mode of transport. Yet many of us can't take the time for long distances that the bus requires, so trains are the next best way to go. You can travel from state to state on Amtrak in America, or through European countries using the Euro-Rail.

Both of these are easier on the environment than plane travel: One round-trip flight from New York City to Europe or San Francisco creates a warming effect equivalent to 2 or 3 tons of carbon dioxide per person. The average American generates about 19 tons of carbon dioxide a year; the average European, 10. If you need to use air travel, fly direct to save fuel and look out for airlines converting over to cleaner biofuels.

You can compare the carbon footprint of various transportation options you're considering using TripCarbon or the Carbon Footprint Calculator.