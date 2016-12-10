Eco-Friendly Everything: How To Make Your Holiday Shopping A More Conscious Experience

The holiday season is my favorite time of the year. I love gathering for cozy meals with family, attending festive parties, and enjoying the crisp weather. The one part that can get overwhelming for me, though (aside from maybe a drunk uncle or heated political conversation), is the gift giving.

Don't get me wrong; the idea of giving is wonderful. But sometimes our consumerism can take over the holidays, with malls packed with eager shoppers maneuvering around with carts filled to the brim in a gifting frenzy.

This shopping season is a better time than ever to consider supporting small, ethical brands and stores. Vote with your dollar and support companies you admire and wish to see thrive. Look for well-made, quality products rather than gimmicky gadgets that will end up becoming "just more stuff."

Here are eight top tips for making your holiday shopping a more conscious, less consumer-driven experience.