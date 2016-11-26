9 Morning Habits That'll Make You Feel Ready For ANY Day

For as long as my mornings involved corralling five children under the age of 8, they haven't been blissful, self-care-centric affairs. They've been full of screaming, hair-pulling, frustration, and stress. And while I'm not going to beat myself up for not making time for an uninterrupted 90-minute yoga session every day, I've recognized that the frenetic pace and constant exhaustion of that kind of routine is not sustainable. There's no time that feeling is more prevalent than during the holidays, when our domestic obligations seem to multiply and boil over faster than we can dream of keeping up.

But I'm not a quitter. So, I've spent a lot of time testing and trying a variety of practices and processes, and I've finally found the combination that really works for me. These nine things are exactly what I need to stay calm and face the day with joy, no matter what it has in store.