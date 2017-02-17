Will Eating Less Make You Age More Gracefully? Here's What The Science Says

Protein homeostasis (or the activity of proteins) is a key factor in the health and lifespan of living creatures. Ribosomes are structures in our cells that synthesize proteins, so essentially when ribosomes slow down, protein production slows down. And while this may sound like a bad thing, when there is less ribosomal activity there is more time for cellular repair and processes that recycle old or dead cells—which are key factors in disease prevention and longevity. And while this study doesn't tell us exactly what this means for humans in terms of how much we should eat, it does tell us that dietary factors play a part in ribosomal activity—meaning diet is also linked to protein homeostasis and healthy aging.