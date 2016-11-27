My Life As A "Holistic Hoarder": How I Realized There's More To Spirituality Than Knickknacks

"I think I might be a spiritual hoarder," I said to my husband while trying to find something under a pile of crystals.

To me, this statement was little more than a casual musing. But it was the opening he had been waiting for.

"Have you taken a look around our house lately?" he asked, not missing a beat. "We have spiritual knickknacks everywhere!"

I knew where this was going.

"Do you realize that when I couldn't find the strainer to steam vegetables today, my first thought was to look outside," he said. "Sure enough, there it was, filled with little crystals, because you were probably using it to cleanse them or something."

"So what's your point?" I interjected.

"My point is that I'm glad you brought this up."

Clearly, I wasn't the only one holding onto something. A list of buried frustrations poured out of him, from the amethyst he stubbed his toe on the other day to the meditation chairs I kept in the attic.

My heart was racing. I felt like I was going to faint. Every object he mentioned held a memory from my spiritual journey. Each crystal felt human to me, holding the space for me with its energy. It's like with people; everyone comes into your life for a reason, whether it be to support you at that time in your life, teach you a lesson, or give you an opportunity to grow. You don't just give them away!

The objects I was "hoarding" symbolized something I was working on or had worked through. They represented my spiritual evolution.