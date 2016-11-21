I Said "Yes" To Everything For A Full Year. Here's What Happened

If there was really just one thing you could change to make your life markedly better, who wouldn't do that? Well, saying you'll do it is one thing. Sticking to it is something entirely different. I know because I did it.

One day a little over a year ago, my husband and I were sitting around trying to decide what to do over the weekend, and I realized we were in a rut. A deep one, too. I mean, we were tossing around some pretty pathetic ideas. Italian or Mexican? Movie theater or Netflix? Blah, blah, blah—the rest was too boring to even write about. It struck me hard.

I could make a million excuses for why we were in a rut—I'm a cancer survivor and my medication takes its toll on me occasionally, my husband works hard, our kids keep us busy—but the real reason we were in a rut was that at some point, we got protective of our time and it backfired.

Somewhere along the way, we forgot how we used to live. We were young and fun and maybe even a tiny bit cool. (My kids are cracking up right about now. That is, if they're even reading this. I'm an empty nester; who knows what they do in their spare time?)

We had become complacent, boring, and bored. It must have happened a little at a time. Like the frog in the boiling water, we didn't realize it until it was too late. Except now that I had realized it, I needed to fix it. That's me. I'm a fixer. Got a problem? I've got answers. So, how could I fix us? I thought about it for a little while, and then I said to my husband (who was mid-yawn at the time), "We've got to shake things up!"

I decided that from then on, whenever anyone asked us to do anything or go anywhere, we were going to say "YES!" (I can hear you groaning. My husband did, too.) Then he said, "You mean yes to everything? What about telemarketers and people asking for money? What about getting overextended at work?"

I had to admit he had a point. There needed to be ground rules. First, we committed to doing this for one year: The Year of Yes, we called it. Here's what we came up with: