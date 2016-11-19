How To Recover From Your Relationship's Worst Fights

You spent hours arguing about who was right, placing blame, and standing your ground. You probably said some things you didn't mean. No matter what stage of a relationship you're in, inevitably serious disagreements will happen. What you fought about isn't nearly as important as how you recover from those disagreements. That's what determines whether or not you grow as individuals and as a couple—or not.

With that in mind, here are seven constructive actions you can take to heal the rift in your relationship: