Sidestep Cold & Flu Season With These 5 Strategies

Every year, cold and flu season descends upon us, and we tend to believe we're powerless to stop the onslaught of germs. I'm not trying to brag here, but I don’t get sick that often, and that's because I focus my attention on eating well, reducing stress, and boosting my immune system every day of the year.

During cold and flu season, I'm on high alert because I know more germs are swirling around me wherever I go. I'm also in public quite often, between speaking at events around my large city and spending time with friends and family (especially the kidlets, who seem to be magnets for microbes).

If you're interested in sidestepping cold and flu season this year, here are my top five strategies to help you do it: