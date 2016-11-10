Getting Easily Overwhelmed Might Just Be One Of Your Greatest Strengths. Here's Why

If you often feel overwhelmed when a lot is coming at you, you need to learn to be very kind and compassionate with yourself. Especially if you are an HSP, you need to notice that what you're telling yourself is making it even harder for you to cope with the intensity of the situation. Instead of scaring yourself with self-judgments and proclamations of not being able to do it, you need to take a moment to breathe and relax your body. You then need to tune into your higher self and ask whether or not any of the dire things you tend to tell yourself are actually true.

You need to honor that your nervous system gets easily overwhelmed and be accepting rather than judgmental about this.

Of the 27 questions in the Highly Sensitive test, I answer yes to 26. Before I understood high sensitivity, I always thought there was something wrong with me, and I feel deeply indebted to Dr. Aron for her books about high sensitivity. Now I know that there is nothing wrong with me, and that, in fact, it's my high sensitivity that allows me to do the work that I do. Understanding this also makes it easier to love myself through overwhelm by taking the time to breathe and be very kind and compassionate with myself.

I hope you take the time to love yourself through overwhelming times.

