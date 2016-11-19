How To Use Nutrition To Speed Your Concussion Recovery

Glutathione is your body's most abundant natural antioxidant. A recent study has shown that it can help reduce brain tissue damage by as much as 70 percent if it's administered intravenously after an injury. But while it works in the lab, glutathione isn't readily available—even in an emergency room—and unfortunately, oral glutathione supplements aren't well-absorbed. You can still gain the benefits of glutathione by supplementing with substances that support the glutathione pathway, such as N-acetyl-cysteine and vitamin C.