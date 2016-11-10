How To Create A Yoga Practice That's All About Gratitude

Studies show that gratitude is crucial to our health. Giving thanks regularly may lead to a stronger immune system, increased energy and creativity, a deeper feeling of connection with others, and more.

While there are a number of ways to make sure you're giving thanks every day (such as keeping a gratitude journal), your yoga practice is another great way to cultivate gratitude daily.

"Yoga is a tool that can be used for so many different things, and I absolutely believe that it can generate a grateful heart," North Carolina–based yogi Megan Lawing tells mbg. "You learn your strengths and weaknesses and how to accept where you are in the now. Once you choose to be grateful for your accomplishments, your trials, or your failures in your practice, you can take that mindset into your daily life and see how gratitude leads to happiness and a sense of fullness."

Because Megan uses yoga as a tool for bringing gratitude into her daily life, we asked her for tips on how to create a yoga practice that focuses on giving thanks.

Here's what she had to say.