Inflammation Will Make You Age Faster. Here's Exactly What To Do About It

Scientists describe inflammaging as a complicated process in which our bodies respond to internal and external stimuli to produce increased levels of pro-inflammatory signals, like cytokines. The release of reactive oxygen species is also common in inflammaging, and these substances cause oxidative damage to cells and tissues, releasing debris that further elicits inflammation.

To underscore the significance of chronic inflammation, scientists have identified it's an underlying process in all age-related diseases including type 2 diabetes, atherosclerosis, arthritis, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. It's even recognized as an important factor in frailty, which is an indicator of declining health in old age and a good predictor of adverse health events such as hospitalization and dependency.

So, what causes the chronic inflammation that leads to age-related disease and frailty? And what, if anything, can we do to reduce the damaging effects of inflammaging on our bodies?