20 Wellness Leaders Reveal Their Absolute Favorite Morning Drink

I'm a total morning person. As soon as my eyes open, my head starts going, thinking, and creating. I'm at my most creative in the morning, so I like warming drinks to help fire my action-driven yang. I drink dirty chai (a spicy chai with an espresso shot), or if I feel I need a healing hit in the morning, I go for a turmeric latte. The key is to ask for a blend that has turmeric, a good fat like coconut oil, and pepper. It's easier to metabolize this on an empty stomach, so I drink it first thing in the a.m. (in an eco-friendly cup, of course!).