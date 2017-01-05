Dealing With Anxiety? Try These Breathing Exercises

This breathing technique can be super helpful for those nights when you're hopped up with nervous energy and can't seem to get to sleep. We can usually breathe through one nostril more clearly than the other, and if it's the left, it means you're calm and aligned with the feminine yin energy of the moon, while if it's the right, it usually means you're more aligned with yang energy, which is a more masculine, strong energy.

If you'd like to tap into your yin energy to signal to the body that it's time to wind down and get into sleep mode, you could try placing the index and middle finger on your third eye, covering the right nostril with your thumb and breathing in and out through the left nostril to cue the parasympathetic nervous system and calm the body.

Similarly, if you're trying to signal to the body that it's time to get active and energetic, you could cover the left nostril and breathe through the right. If you're simply looking to create balance in the body and gear down for the night, cover your right nostril with your thumb and exhale slowly and deeply through the left nostril, then inhale again through the left. Then, with your index finger and middle finger resting on your third eye, cover your left nostril and exhale through the right. Inhale again through the right, then exhale through the left as you cover the right. Then, start the cycle all over again, repeating it about nine times or until you feel calm and centered.

Alternate nostril breathing, or Nadi Shodhan pranayama, helps to clear your airways of any blockages (physical or energetic) and purify the breath, making it a great exercise to do before your meditation or first thing in the morning. As you focus on inhaling and exhaling through the correct nostril, you'll feel your thoughts begin to soften and your mind begin to slow down. Try not to force it—simply allow the breath to flow in and out steadily without effort.