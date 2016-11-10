Take A Peek Into One French Woman's Zero-Waste, Minimalist Home

Born in France, Bea bounced around London, Amsterdam, and Paris before landing in Northern California with her husband and two kids. During their move to the Bay Area, the young family settled in a small transition apartment for the year, opting to leave the majority of their belongings in storage. The ease and simplicity that accompanied the downsize showed Bea that living with less meant having more energy for the important things—picnics, hikes, and outings with loved ones. Once it came time for the Johnsons to move their belongings out of storage, they found they hadn't missed any of them.

Therein began Bea's extreme eco-journey.

She then read up on the budding environmental movement of the time and started making small, conscious change to lighten her family's load.

"At first, the goal was not going zero-waste—it was decluttering and being more careful with our water and electricity consumption," Bea told mbg. "Then, I started saying no to plastic bags and going to the store with totes. Then I thought I could push it further, so I began buying my food in bulk. Then I added another layer and started bringing jars to meat, fish, cheese, and dairy counters."