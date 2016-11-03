Shop More Sustainably With This Guide To Eco-Friendly Packaging

Buying items packaged in glass is great, but making use of reusable glass storage containers is even better. You can forgo packaging altogether by using these for your bulk grocery products like coffee, grains, dried beans, and pastas. Glass jars also give you control over exactly how much food you buy, cutting down on food waste.

You can use reusable storage in other parts of the supermarket too. Ever stop to think about why exactly it is that we always place produce in plastic bags? Is it for organization? Cleanliness?

Bringing your own reusable shopping bags (over at TerraCycle, we love canvas ones because they're durable and washable) allows you to enjoy your fruits, veggies, and other produce in all their naked glory. So shop at local farmers markets when you can, where the BYOB (bring your own bag) model is the norm.

