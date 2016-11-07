What's The Difference Between Mindfulness & Meditation?

Meditation, just like going to the gym, isn't something you can expect to get results from after just a single session. You wouldn't expect to have killer abs after one meeting with your trainer, so be patient with yourself as you start a meditation practice. Things tend to get messier before they get cleaner in the mind. The beautiful thing about it is that if you're brave enough to wade through the emotional detox that happens for most of us, then the benefits of it are cumulative—meaning the longer you commit to a daily practice (I recommend 15 minutes, two times per day), the more elegance and ease you start to notice in your life.

Sometimes your meditations will feel effortless and easy; some days you may be releasing a lifetime of accumulated stress. Either way, it is important to have a clear understanding of what style you are practicing in that moment so that you aren't trying to control your mind during what is meant to be an effortless practice and vice versa.

While some people try the poo-poo platter approach to learning meditation, I recommend that you find a teacher and a style that resonates with you and dive down that rabbit hole until you have a clear understanding of one technique and start to see shifts in your life. Then if you're curious about other styles, you can explore.

Take care when you are starting out that you don't dig a lot of 3-foot wells then get surprised you don't hit water. It's not important that you try every single style of meditation, but it is important that you commit to the one that resonates with you.