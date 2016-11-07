mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Meditation

What's The Difference Between Mindfulness & Meditation?

Emily Fletcher
Founder of Ziva Meditation By Emily Fletcher
Founder of Ziva Meditation
Emily Fletcher is an author, public speaker, and the founder of Ziva Meditation, the world's first online meditation training platform.

Photo by Twenty20

When I tell people I am a meditation teacher they often say, "Cooking is my meditation," or "Exercise is my meditation." And while those things are relaxing, meditation is its own thing—which is why it has its own word.

Mindfulness is a "directed-focus" style of meditation, in which you're focusing on or counting your breath, doing a walking meditation or a guided visualization, or focusing on a flame. Any time you have a focal point, or you're directing your mind in a particular direction, this is mindfulness. I would liken it to the art of bringing your awareness into the present moment.

What is the definition of meditation?

Meditation as I define it is all about letting go. You cultivate the power of surrender. This gives your body deep rest. When you give your body the rest that it needs, it knows how to heal itself. This happens when you're accessing a state of consciousness that is different from waking, sleeping, or dreaming.

One of the styles that I teach allows you to access this verifiable fourth state of consciousness. And in it, you're giving your body rest that's five times deeper than sleep. You are also helping the right and left hemispheres of the brain communicate with each other by strengthening the corpus callosum, which is the bridge between the two. This allows you to come up with creative solutions even in "high-stress" situations.

It's like pulling the lens back on your awareness versus focusing in. It feels like a supercharged power nap sitting up. And it gives you more energy on the other side so that you can perform at the top of your game—no matter what you may be facing (a big meeting, an interview, or wrestling your children to sleep, to name a few).

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

Article continues below

When will I see results?

Meditation, just like going to the gym, isn't something you can expect to get results from after just a single session. You wouldn't expect to have killer abs after one meeting with your trainer, so be patient with yourself as you start a meditation practice. Things tend to get messier before they get cleaner in the mind. The beautiful thing about it is that if you're brave enough to wade through the emotional detox that happens for most of us, then the benefits of it are cumulative—meaning the longer you commit to a daily practice (I recommend 15 minutes, two times per day), the more elegance and ease you start to notice in your life.

Sometimes your meditations will feel effortless and easy; some days you may be releasing a lifetime of accumulated stress. Either way, it is important to have a clear understanding of what style you are practicing in that moment so that you aren't trying to control your mind during what is meant to be an effortless practice and vice versa.

While some people try the poo-poo platter approach to learning meditation, I recommend that you find a teacher and a style that resonates with you and dive down that rabbit hole until you have a clear understanding of one technique and start to see shifts in your life. Then if you're curious about other styles, you can explore.

Take care when you are starting out that you don't dig a lot of 3-foot wells then get surprised you don't hit water. It's not important that you try every single style of meditation, but it is important that you commit to the one that resonates with you.

Emily Fletcher
Emily Fletcher
Emily Fletcher is the founder of Ziva Meditation, the world's first online meditation training...
Read More
More from the author:
Visualize Your Way To Better Health, Better Sleep & Better Sex
Check out Guided Visualizations
Emily Fletcher, Broadway-star-turned-meditation-teacher, shares high-impact visualizations you can use everyday to overcome fears, excel at work, get over an ex, and yes, have dynamite sex.
View the class
Emily Fletcher
Emily Fletcher
Emily Fletcher is the founder of Ziva Meditation, the world's first...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-27292/whats-the-difference-between-mindfulness-meditation.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!