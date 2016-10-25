This New Nutrition Kit Pinpoints The Perfect Diet For Your Body

What if it didn't have to be so complicated? What if there was a process that took only a few hours and could tell you everything you ever wanted to know about food and your body? What if one test could resolve once and for all whether you're really sensitive to gluten, how you tolerate caffeine, and tell you for sure if nightshades really irritate your system?

Neil Grimmer says that day is here. Today, he's announcing a brand-new company called Habit, a personalized nutrition company that, through the help of an at-home test kit, gives you a customized plan for an optimal way to eat for your body. The kit measures different biomarkers including blood, DNA, body metrics, lifestyle, and includes a metabolic test and will give you specific recommendations on what approach to food will work best for you. The kit comes with a personalized 20-minute coaching session to help you understand the results, and the company will even offer a food delivery service with meals customized to your specific nutritional needs delivered straight to your door.

Grimmer, who spoke at Revitalize this year about the future of personalized nutrition, says the goal is to go from "test to table," offering a complete, personalized food experience.