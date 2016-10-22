I Overcame Body Dysmorphia. Here's How You Can Too

I grew frustrated at my lack of progress despite my discipline—all that I had given up in the pursuit of “health.” How had I gotten to a point of further hurting my body when I was surrounded by brilliant and supportive doctors and healers with a depth of knowledge and wisdom about getting better? Didn't they give me the answers? I grew even more angry at my body, feeling doubly betrayed. With some time, some great mentors, and a lot of self-reflection, I finally reached a point where I had to get honest with myself and own up to the choices I had made.

I realized that I was the obstacle—I had created the disconnect between my mind and my body. Real healing could not occur because I was not listening to my body and I was not in touch with what made me feel better. I was simply relishing the sense of control I was given by eliminating certain foods and having strict rituals and regimens. I had genuinely felt that each diet I went on or new rule I created was the magic bullet to cure all of my illnesses. I learned to push through exhaustion to exercise and to ignore the cues my body was giving me about what it really needed. Ultimately I was punishing my body instead of nourishing it.