How Sensory Deprivation Makes Yoga An (Even) Better Experience

While doing yoga without sight isn't ubiquitous just yet, this trend has popped up quite a bit recently. Classes featuring a blindfold have been featured at Wanderlust festivals and studios all over the world offer blindfold classes—even if they're not everywhere. Blindfold yoga classes exist on YouTube, and a popular new studio in New York City, WOOM Center, gives you the option to wear an eye mask for the first half of class.

The concept of wearing a blindfold while practicing yoga is both interesting and odd. So why are people into it?

There are two main reasons. First of all, it takes the self-consciousness out of yoga. Who cares if your poses aren't perfect if no one can see you? If your body is telling you to take child's pose while the person next to you is taking crow pose, you'll just take it—because that competitive spirit is gone. It's a yoga class that gives you the benefits of community without any of the judgment.

Another huge benefit of a blindfold is that without sight, all of your other senses will be activated.

"Blindfolded yoga is beneficial for students who want to challenge themselves and go on an inner journey for deeper truths. Our eyesight is the most relied upon of the senses, so once that part is eliminated your other senses have to heighten to stabilize you," L.A.-based yoga teacher Rina Jakubowicz tells mbg. "You are no longer in your comfort zone, so your inner dialogue, ego, and judgments will become louder when placed in this 'darkness.' It’s an empowering ride that I recommend for all curious and brave yogis who want to learn more about themselves."