5 Ways To Move On From A Heart-Wrenching Breakup

A former client, Deidre, called me, sobbing uncontrollably. Her beloved fiancé, Mac, texted her that he would be moving out. Texted her. Because an actual "Dear Jane" letter required too much effort. And a face-to-face conversation, too much courage. Only a few months prior, he had asked for her hand in marriage. Now, he was worried about who would get the mattress.

With eight hours' notice, he removed all of his belongings from their home, taking a sledgehammer to her heart in the process. The worst part? She hadn't seen it coming because he had been such a "nice guy." She never realized his capacity for cruelty. After watching her Dr. Jekyll become Mr. Hyde, Deidre wondered how she would ever trust again.

In a series of five articles, I'll be examining the details of Deidre and Mac's breakup to illustrate the intersection between relationships, psychology, and spirituality.

There is no doubt about it—a breakup will test your spiritual fortitude. While you may want to call names and point fingers, I advise taking the high road. The suggestions below are aimed at spiritual warriors who understand that breakups often lead to breakthroughs.