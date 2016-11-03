I Drank Only Water For 10 Days, Here's What Happened

After six and a half years of living in the states, and much to my own surprise, I have turned into a committed cold brew coffee drinker. But having grown up in Australia, and as the daughter of two New Zealanders, my dedication to tea remains lifelong and unwavering.

I usually start the day with a cup of tea, at a time when I can barely focus. That gets me through until I've done my morning tasks and the school drop-off, then I switch to coffee. Just one, or sometimes two, and never after midday. For an afternoon pick-me-up, it's tea all the way, English style and preferably from a pot.

Then as evening approaches, it's time for a wine, a beer, or a cocktail, depending on the occasion. I'd aim for a couple of AFDs (alcohol-free days) per week, but when you're tired, discipline is in short supply.

But for 10 days it was water, so much water. Initially I felt bloated yet with a barely quenchable thirst. I would feel panicky if I didn't have a bottle of water in my bag or access to a drinking fountain. This leveled out after a few days, at the same time as my skin plumped up, my eyes cleared, and I managed to stay awake through the daylight hours.

Checking in with my British counterparts on a daily basis, I saw that others in the group reported misplacing five, six, or more pounds during the 10 days, yet I had no such experience.

When it was over, many of my fellow H2Onlies were horrified to find they no longer even liked the taste of tea, coffee, or soda. One posted: "Nothing has any flavour—not even espresso! WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?"

It truly felt like my individual cells had been flushed out, on a microscopic level. Such a simple change, despite the discipline involved, made an astonishing difference in how I felt. As a result, I am now a committed water addict, and I don't think I'll ever give it up.

But I'll take a glass of red, if you're pouring one.