How You Can Rewire Your Brain To Release Physical Pain

One 40-something male who'd strained a back muscle throwing a softball with his kid came to visit me. Keep in mind your spine is naturally strong; a sore muscle from playing catch does not cause persistent pain. Regardless, my patient complained about frequent excruciating pain. I noticed he seemed tense and stressed out. He admitted he wasn't sleeping well or exercising regularly. Unfortunately, his wife discounted his pain, telling him he exaggerated how badly he suffered.

A few months later, I saw a female patient around the same age with a very similar injury. She walked into my office calm and focused, which no doubt stemmed from combining an Eastern perspective about pain and suffering with daily yoga and meditation.

Both patients suffered similar injuries, yet one could manage that pain while for the other it became debilitating. What they proved is that thoughts, beliefs, and life perspectives can all affect pain's intensity and even how quickly the body can heal.