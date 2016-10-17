You Know You're Ready To Have A Baby When...

Oftentimes, we have a long list of reasons we should have a baby, but we never question whether we actually like our reasons. Whether they actually feel good to us. If you make the decision to have a baby, you want to be able to say, "These are my reasons, and they all feel good to me."

If you make a decision based on reasons that don't feel good to you, then you set yourself up for a lot of unnecessary suffering. For example, when I was still undecided, one of my main reasons for wanting to have a baby was that it would make my mom happy. I assumed this was a good reason and that it made me feel good. After all, I love my mom, and I want to see her happy.

But when I dug into it—and was honest with myself—I realized that this reason made me feel like crap. I knew intellectually that nothing I did could make someone else feel happy because that was up to them. Yet I was telling myself it was possible and putting pressure on myself to make it happen. Once I saw all of this so clearly, I was able to let go of that reason.

Had I not, and had I gone through with having a child to make my mom happy, who knows how many hours, days, or months of my life I would've spent feeling resentful and then feeling guilty for feeling resentful and then beating myself up over all of it? Who knows how this would have affected my relationship with my mom, my husband, my child, and myself?