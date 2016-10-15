5 Ways Weight Training Changed My Life

I first found weight training in 2006, when it was nowhere near as popular as it is today. At that time, all I knew was that I wanted to try something new to see how my body and mind would respond to it.

My routine prior to lifting weights looked something like this: I would go to four workout classes a week at the gym, socialize with other class participants, and get a smoothie to reward myself for my hard work that day. I never saw dramatic changes, but looking back I realize that I was simply comfortable with my routine and hadn't really thought about how great it would feel to truly achieve something.

Getting started with weight training was easy because I made a decision to do it. However, I remember the first month of training being challenged and thinking I had to get better. I did get better. I lost 25 pounds in two and a half months and saw a major difference in my body.

I loved the physical changes, but something bigger happened with that I didn't see coming: Lifting weights and being dedicated to a new, more challenging workout program was preparing me to better manage my life, deal with obstacles, and accomplish goals. Ultimately, incorporating weights has made me so much happier.

Here's how: