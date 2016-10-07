This Anxiety-Busting Hot Chocolate Will Calm You Instantly

While it may look like hot chocolate, don't let this cocoa fool you. Packed with anxiety-soothing ingredients, this elixir can be consumed whenever you're looking for a hit of grounding energy, although Dr. Ellen Vora especially recommends it just before bed. Its good fats can serve to stabilize your blood sugar throughout the night, preventing any anxiety-induced insomnia. It also includes raw cacao, which is rich in magnesium, a mineral many of us (some studies say more than 90 percent!) are deficient in, which acts as a relaxant in the body. The spices, a warming mix of cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg, provide anti-inflammatory compounds that help soothe the bodily inflammation that's at the root of so much of our anxiety while lending the drink a spicy, fall-ready flavor. Ready to give it a try yourself? Check out the (super-easy) recipe below!

Ingredients