This Anxiety-Busting Hot Chocolate Will Calm You Instantly
Ellen Vora M.D. is a holistic psychiatrist practicing with Frank Lipman M.D. at the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in New York City. This week, we’re sharing Dr. Vora’s expertise in a new series on natural remedies to calm the body and mind. To learn more, check out her mindbodygreen class How to Control Anxiety: Doctor-Backed Natural Remedies for a Calm & Centered Life.
While it may look like hot chocolate, don't let this cocoa fool you. Packed with anxiety-soothing ingredients, this elixir can be consumed whenever you're looking for a hit of grounding energy, although Dr. Ellen Vora especially recommends it just before bed. Its good fats can serve to stabilize your blood sugar throughout the night, preventing any anxiety-induced insomnia. It also includes raw cacao, which is rich in magnesium, a mineral many of us (some studies say more than 90 percent!) are deficient in, which acts as a relaxant in the body. The spices, a warming mix of cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg, provide anti-inflammatory compounds that help soothe the bodily inflammation that's at the root of so much of our anxiety while lending the drink a spicy, fall-ready flavor. Ready to give it a try yourself? Check out the (super-easy) recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 tablespoon cacao
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ghee
- 1 teaspoon coconut oil
- Pinch of nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom
- 1 tablespoon collagen
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preparation
Heat the almond milk over the stove or in the microwave until almost boiling, then blend with all other ingredients until smooth and frothy. Pour into a mug and consume immediately. Serves 1.