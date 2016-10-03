3 Holistic Techniques You Can Do Now To Feel Less Anxious

Problem: Anxiety occurs when the body is tripped into the "fight-or-flight mode" or "stress response." Sometimes the stress response is out of your control, like during a big presentation at work or traffic on your commute, but other times it's completely preventable. One very common and preventable cause of stress response is low blood sugar. Many of you are already familiar with the experience of feeling "hangry" (hungry/angry). For some people, blood sugar dips cause anxiety. And most of the time these folks aren't even aware of this connection. If this is you, you can make yourself significantly less anxious by maintaining stable blood sugar.

Solution: The definitive solution is to cut out (or down) sugar and refined carbohydrates, eat plenty of healthy fats and protein, and stick to safe starches like sweet potatoes and plantains. Short of that total diet overhaul, you can also rely on something like coconut oil or sprouted almond butter to give yourself a blood sugar safety net. If you feel your blood sugar crashing, take a spoonful of coconut oil or almond butter. If you're running out of the house and you know you'll be on the go without much time to pause and eat, take a spoonful. If you're about to go to bed and you often wake up in the middle of the night or in the morning with racing thoughts and anxiety, take a spoonful before bed. If you're headed to a happy hour or a wedding, and you know there will be booze aplenty but not necessarily healthy food, take a spoonful. You can even carry portable almond butter packets in your bag so you can always have a spoonful on hand. Taking these precautions to keep your blood sugar stable can prevent your body from going into a stress response, and this will curb your anxiety fast.