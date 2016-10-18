Why Gemstone Massages Are The Next Big Thing In Self-Care
Crystalizing your massages can reduce not only muscle pain but also any pain or blocked energy stored in your mind or energy body. Crystals have the ability to raise your level of overall well-being. When used in massages, on a vibrational level, they help to bring your body and energy field back into balance to create stability. For some, crystal massages work to energetically remove toxins and stress. For others, they will energize and replenish your soul. The crystals work as a tool to restore balance and stability to your energy field, whatever that may mean for you.
One of my favorite crystal massages to do is this aura-cleansing massage, which includes the releasing stone Obsidian and the soothing stone Angelite. Black Obsidian helps to clear the buildup of negative energy and psychic smog within your aura, acting as an "energetic vacuum cleaner." Angelite fills your energy body with calming vibrations to relieve tension and stress while stimulating healing. It is known as a "stone of the angels", connecting you with the angelic realm to feel protected and safe. The synergy of the energies of these two crystals restores harmony and balance to your aura, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and relaxed.
Aura-Cleansing Massage Ritual
What you'll need:
- 1 Angelite crystal that can fit in the palm of your hand—Angelite is a powerful healing stone believed to bring soothing, calming energies and attract the angelic realm to you.
- 1 Obsidian crystal that can fit in the palm of your hand—black obsidian facilitates the release of any negativity and unblocks stagnant energy.
- A friend or loved one to help with your crystal massage
- A white candle
- A bowl with 1 cup of rock salt poured into it
- A sage stick, feather, and abalone shell to catch ashes from the sage
Ritual Steps:
- Sage your environment, and cleanse your crystals.
- Hold the Angelite and Obsidian in your hands and ask that they be cleared of any previous programming. Repeat out loud three times: I program these crystals to hold the space of light, healing, and transformation. Please release all negative programming on a cellular level and transmute it into the light. Absorb pain, sadness, anger, fear, and anything that no longer serves my highest good. Raise my vibration to a higher frequency so I can heal and connect to who I truly am. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
- Light your white candle with the intention of connecting with your angels who will assist you in raising your vibration.
- Have the bowl of salt near you as you place an Angelite in your left hand and the Obsidian stone in the right hand.
- Rub the stones all over your body as if you are cleaning your body with a bar of soap. You are washing away, cleansing, and healing yourself of what no longer serves you and making space for more light to be infused into your energy body and aura.
- Have a friend or loved one take the Angelite stone in the left hand and the Obsidian in the right in hand and massage your back, neck, and shoulders. Have them visualize the stones as a bar of soap washing away, cleansing, and healing your energy body with the help of the angelic realm.
- Do steps 5 and 6 for 3 to 11 minutes.
- Once you are done with your massage, dump the salt and the energy that it absorbed into the toilet and flush it away.
- Extinguish your candle.
- Repeat this ritual for 7, 14, or 21 consequent days—7 is the number of healing. Allow your intuition to guide you on how many days are necessary for you to feel its cleansing and healing effects.
