Why Gemstone Massages Are The Next Big Thing In Self-Care

Crystalizing your massages can reduce not only muscle pain but also any pain or blocked energy stored in your mind or energy body. Crystals have the ability to raise your level of overall well-being. When used in massages, on a vibrational level, they help to bring your body and energy field back into balance to create stability. For some, crystal massages work to energetically remove toxins and stress. For others, they will energize and replenish your soul. The crystals work as a tool to restore balance and stability to your energy field, whatever that may mean for you.

One of my favorite crystal massages to do is this aura-cleansing massage, which includes the releasing stone Obsidian and the soothing stone Angelite. Black Obsidian helps to clear the buildup of negative energy and psychic smog within your aura, acting as an "energetic vacuum cleaner." Angelite fills your energy body with calming vibrations to relieve tension and stress while stimulating healing. It is known as a "stone of the angels", connecting you with the angelic realm to feel protected and safe. The synergy of the energies of these two crystals restores harmony and balance to your aura, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and relaxed.