You Have A Beautiful Soul + 6 Other Things Every Mother Should Tell Their Daughter

This summer, both Jennifer Aniston and Renée Zellweger have published editorials about damaging tabloid practices, the objectification of women, and how younger generations are absorbing toxic messages about being female. This open letter to my daughter is my attempt to encourage more conversation around what we really want for our daughters.

Dear Daughter,

Even though the world has changed dramatically since I was a girl, many things about being a woman haven't changed much at all. So, I hope you remember the following truths as you find your way through the maze of social pressures you'll encounter every day.