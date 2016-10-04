I Meditated For 105 Hours Over 10 Days. Here's What It Taught Me

Vipassana meditation, as I explained to my skeptical east coast father over the phone, is the type of meditation taught by Gotama the Buddha. It teaches us to see and accept things as they are instead of how we want them to be. This means that no matter how magical or miserable a situation may seem, we confront it honestly, accept it as it is, and observe its impermanence. We don’t cling onto it, hoping things will never change, nor do we long for a rushed demise.

We don’t attach to the emotions and thoughts that arise in us, mistaking them for our identity or for things we need in order to feel whole. We don’t ignore and mask painful, hard, unpleasant situations with distractions and distance for temporary relief. Unlike other forms of meditation that help us identify and stop certain thought patterns, or calm the mind using mantras and visuals, Vipassana trains her practitioners to focus the mind on feeling the most subtle physical sensations. It’s believed, after all, that these sensations are the root and the trigger of our thoughts and emotional reactions. By recognizing these sensations at their conception instead of letting them develop and take us over, we can change our thought patterns to minimize misery and live a more joyful life.

We all had our reasons for arriving in Onalaska, WA that Wednesday afternoon. Some meditators sought the relief of pain or illness. Others found themselves at a crossroads and craved a stronger sense of direction. Old students sat to deepen their practice and to serve newcomers. For me, this Vipassana held the transitional space between a 9-month road trip and the rest of my life. I had worked hard to keep the end of this trip open by refusing all plans and commitments that snuck into my life, asking me to schedule away my September and winter days before they had arrived. I said no. I refused everything. I would not make plans today.