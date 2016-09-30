Crush PMS With This "Flushing" Juice Recipe

The ingredients are specially tailored to combat PMS symptoms:

Kale and cilantro: known to balance out the estrogen high and progesterone low that causes problems/

Beets: provide healthy carbohydrates that will help keep your blood sugar stable so your mood and energy are sustained throughout the day. They also activate the gallbladder, which helps the liver work more efficiently.

Carrots: rich in beta-carotene, which will help your liver metabolize estrogen.

Celery and cucumber: natural, gentle diuretics that will help you flush excess water.

The whole thing is rich in vitamin C and glutathione — all supporting your liver's ability to detox your system from excess estrogen (which is why you're bloated in the first place) as quickly as possible. Cheers! Drink this yummy juice every day the week before your period and watch your symptoms improve. I'd love to see pics of you enjoying your Anti-Bloatini, so be sure to post photos and tag #pmsfree #FLOliving on Twitter, and follow me @floliving!

If you've got other period-related symptoms that are confusing you, find out your Period Type to learn more about the causes of your symptoms and what to do with food to fix them!