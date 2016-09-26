How To Know If You're Ignoring Your Intuition: A Psychic Explains

As a professional intuitive or psychic, people come to me for insight into their subconscious blocks, to make sense of their past and present, and for help navigating their future. Even though my clients aren't as psychic as I am, every human possesses a sixth sense that becomes stronger the more we pay attention to it and act on its advice.

Unfortunately, many people ignore their intuition. The following are some signs that you're discounting yours—plus tips for connecting with your inner Jedi.