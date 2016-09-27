The Personality Type That Benefits Most From Exercise

This past weekend, I was lucky enough to go to mbg's #revitalize2016 event, where I was surrounded by amazing people and wellness leaders, healthy food, and lots of cactuses.

As an introvert, conferences and big events used to completely overwhelm me. I would feel incredibly anxious and exhausted early on, which usually led to a dampened experience and the feeling that I wasn't being my true self.

Luckily, I've learned that getting some exercise in every day can help me get the most out of conferences and events like #revitalize2016 as well as regular life while still feeling like I'm being true to myself.