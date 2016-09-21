The Moment I Knew I Was A Psychic

Yet no matter how blue I felt, I knew deep inside that my muted and mixed-up day-to-day existence was not my fate. I knew I wasn't living true to myself.

A still, small voice inside said it was time to turn to God in a new way—at least for me. I began to pray. A lot. Since I wasn't raised with religion, I didn't know exactly what to say or how to address Him; I just did what came naturally. I joined a church, nourished my belief system, and found a lot of peace in the church's structure and community. As all this unfolded, I felt divine guidance at work; each step came with a soft prod to keep going and a sense that everything was going to be OK—maybe not immediately ideal but doable. I know now that having sudden good ideas, feeling drawn to uncanny choices, and receiving calm validations that you're on the right track are all ways that Spirit leads you through intuition.

It was right around this time that our family went through a terrible tragedy: the sudden death of my father-in-law, James. Through the confusion, grief, and emotional displacement, I had faith, asked for guidance, and acted on the direction I felt. As I began to try to make sense of it all, I met a spiritual teacher from Long Island named Pat Longo. During our visit, I shared my entire history with Pat, including my premonitions and dreams. She asked if I could "hear Spirit," and I had no idea what she meant. Once in a while I'd hear an audible voice when I was the only person in the room, but I didn't chat up ghosts all day.

"Spirit comes in your own voice," she clarified, further explaining that souls mostly use our instincts and inner voice to communicate with us. That's when, out of nowhere, I heard my own inner voice say, "Mention the A-name"—and when I repeated it to Pat, she said her deceased mom's name is Alice.

Pat took this psychic validation as a cue to perform a healing on me. She asked me to close my eyes and she placed her hands over my body. This process can also open intuitive doorways, so to speak, which is what happened next. "Tell me if you see, hear, or feel anything," Pat said.

I told her I felt a peacefulness wash over me. My eyes were shut, but I saw purple, blue, and green waves swirling around like a lava lamp in my third eye. (Mom would be proud!) Pat said the colors corresponded to the awakening of my chakras: Purple represents spiritual awareness, my third eye expanding, and the ability to see clairvoyantly. Blue symbolizes my ability to communicate and express myself. And green stands for my capacity to offer compassion, love, and healing to others.

After doing her thing, Pat moved across the room so I could sit alone with my eyes still closed. This is fun but kind of nuts, I thought—and remembering this now, I can almost hear my angels and spirit guides laugh, saying "You ain't seen nothin' yet!"

Every one of us has a Universal Team of Spirit, including angels, spirit guides, departed loved ones, religious deities, and other evolved souls who help you maneuver through life's ups and downs. It was my own team that helped me move forward. And as I did, they taught me to Believe, Ask, and Act—three simple and powerful steps that honed my intuition, set change in motion, and cleared roadblocks that stood in my way to happiness.

No matter what challenges I face, these valuable steps are the reason I wake up every day thinking, I've got this!