4 Ways To Get Amazing Abs That Might Surprise You

I know you wanted another secret ab exercise or some dumb infomercial product that the models have never seen until the day of the shoot. But have you ever noticed that models with great abs are always smiling? That's because modeling tightens your midsection (OK, so that really cheesy cheerleader twist they all do helps as well).

Now, to get really cheesy and deep, why do you really want abs? Somewhere in that twisted psyche of yours is the desire to be loved, and thanks to the Photoshopped images we see in magazines, we believe abs will make us more desirable. I am speaking directly to the ladies here: Do you know what I think is sexy? An awesome smile. A woman who smiles shows confidence. She shows inner joy. That is what I'm a sucker for. So please, no more Zoolander selfies.