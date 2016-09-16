The AstroTwins Explain Why Your Horoscope Hasn't Changed (Despite What NASA Says)

This week, the internet was sent into cosmic uproar over the news that NASA proposed switching up the astrology signs.

By claiming that the Earth's axis has shifted in the 3,000 years since the zodiac system was drawn up and there is actually a 13th sign in play, the agency sent astrologically inclined souls into a collective identity crisis. Scatterbrained Geminis struggled to grapple with how they could ever possibly be expected to take on a patient, practical Taurus demeanor. Ever-responsible Capricorns freaked over the news that they've actually possessed a Sagittarius sense of idealism all along.

Well we can all take a collective sigh of relief because, no, NASA has not just ruined astrology as we know it.

It turns out that, despite shifting constellations, zodiac signs always stay stagnant. Here's the AstroTwins' take on the planetary phenom: