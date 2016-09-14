7 Signs You're Not As Fertile As You Think You Are

Being fertile is so much more than just being able to get pregnant.

Whether you're trying to conceive or not, understanding your fertility can give you information about your reproductive health that you have the power to influence.

Fertility isn't black and white, fertile and infertile. Instead, your fertility potential exists on a continuum that is constantly swinging in one direction or the other. That movement is largely dependent on the choices you make.

How do you know if your choices are affecting your fertility? The internet is full of misinformation, and your friends or even your mom won't always be your best guides. Believe it or not, your body and your menstrual cycle are great barometers for your reproductive health — you just need to know how to read them.

Here are a few fertility warning signs to look out for: