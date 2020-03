But can the Sunsprite strategy alone make you healthier and happier? According to Robert Rosenberg D.O., a sleep medicine physician and author of The Doctor's Guide to Sleep Solutions for Stress & Anxiety, the truth is a little more complicated. For one thing, while it's best to take in light within two hours of waking up, there's good news for those who work nights or just can't stand to get up earlier: "The idea is to get light before what we call the circadian nadir, which most people experience in the mid- to late afternoon," he says. After that, your body begins its downswing toward sleep, and bright light will just throw things off. The upshot: Take your lunch break outside or book the sunniest conference room for a midday meeting.

And bright light alone won't outdo a multitude of health sins, Rosenberg adds. You already know the other levers you can push to stay healthy and happy: Eat a balanced diet, get enough exercise, and go easy on alcohol (which increases stress hormones and suppresses deeper stages of sleep). And to keep your circadian rhythms on track, avoid sneaky sleep-disrupters like blue light before bedtime (which suppresses the normal rise of melatonin), caffeine overload, and social jet lag (i.e., losing sleep during the week and sleeping late on weekends). Morning sunlight, he says, is just one piece of the puzzle: It isn't more or less important than the others, because they're constantly interacting.

So, my expectations tempered, I turned my home into a properly lit, circadian-rhythm-friendly zone: On cloudy days, I faced a fancy new light box while I made breakfast and answered emails; on sunny mornings, I stood on the stoop until my Sunsprite hit full capacity; and I installed the app f.lux to filter blue light from my laptop screen in the evening. After a few weeks, that meh mood and fatigue did start to lift. I also noticed that I grew sleepy much earlier than usual (around 9 p.m., instead of 10 or 11), slept more soundly, and woke up less exhausted. I can’t rule out the placebo effect (or a host of other confounding factors), but I can say that I’m a believer in the daily morning light exposure effect. My challenge? Not letting other bad habits eclipse it. In my experience, a.m. and lunchtime light won't solve all your problems, but it just might make you sleepy enough at night to power down those devices, decline that night cap, and snuggle into bed at a decent hour.