Use These Essential Oils To Heal Your Thyroid Naturally & Smell Great All Day Long
After years of struggling against my body and Hashimoto’s hypothyroid condition, I began experimenting with essential oils. I was intrigued when I became attuned to the incredible healing potential of nature's medicine cabinet.
At the worst of my symptoms—sluggishness, constant bloating and all-over puffiness, digestive pain, and mental fogginess—I was on a significant dose of thyroid medication, taking up to 175 mcg of Synthroid daily. I had already said farewell to processed foods, gluten, refined sugars, and any ingredients made in a laboratory. But even with this healthy lifestyle and high dose of thyroid hormone, I still felt awful even though my tests "looked fine."
To wean off the high dose that didn't seem to be helping me feel better, I decided to give essential oils a try. I was astounded by how effectively they brought me back into balance and cleared up the symptoms I had been struggling with for so long.
Every morning, I began applying essential oils to my thyroid (base of neck) and adrenals (lower back) as well as the thyroid and adrenal reflexology points on my feet. In the evenings, I began applying the oils to the bottoms of my feet, massaging my feet with essential oils and coconut oil on the thyroid and parathyroid points. I noticed an astounding change in how I was feeling!
Our ancestors have used plants, seeds, wood, and resins from nature for thousands of years to heal the body while also positively affecting our spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical body. Happily, in more modern times we don't have to forage in the forest anymore because we're blessed with the convenience of a little glass bottle brimming with pure, healing essential oils.
Using certified organic and therapeutic grade essential oils on a daily basis has the power to provide tremendous healing benefits. These high-quality essential oils are gently distilled from plants that have been patiently harvested at the perfect moment by experienced growers from around the world.
There are hundreds of powerful essential oils that can heal conditions ranging from thyroid disease to chronic congestion, fatigue, weight gain, and hormonal imbalances.
When choosing your essential oils, be sure to research the source—as I mentioned, I used certified organic, sustainably harvested, therapeutic-grade essential oils and suggest you do, too, so you know exactly what you are putting on your body and how it was harvested. Essential oils are 50 to 75 percent more powerful than the herb or plant itself, so a little goes a long way.
Here are my favorite oils to use for underactive thyroid, including Hashimoto’s and hypothyroidism conditions:
- spearmint
- lemongrass
- peppermint
- clove
- frankincense
- myrrh
- cedarwood
- rose geranium
These essential oils specifically stimulate the secretion of hormones, activate the metabolism, and boost the immune system as they stimulate the circulation of blood.
My go-to oils to help treat an overactive thyroid, including hyperthyroidism and Graves' are:
- wintergreen
- lemongrass
- sandalwood
- frankincense
- myrrh
- black spruce
These essential oils induce relaxation, calmness, concentration, inner vision, and are sedatives that calm anxiety, fear, stress, and restlessness. I love frankincense because it is one of the most potent natural sedatives—many of my clients have been very successful with applying it to their throat chakra and temples whenever they feel anxiety, anger, or stress—the common mental symptoms experienced with hyperthyroid and Graves' conditions.
For those with hyperthyroid conditions who feel flighty and easily irritated, black spruce is amazing! It has an immediate grounding effect and is a powerful remedy for centering, calming, and focusing.
Lemongrass is one of my favorite scents because it is so invigorating and refreshing. It's also great for tonifying the nerves and nervous system, and I've heard that it's amazing remedy for those who often experience nervousness.
Because of this sedative property, it's also great for soothing and calming the mind, relieving tension, and releasing anxiety. Many of my clients with hyperthyroidism complain of restlessness and insomnia, and lemongrass is one of the best remedies to help promote a peaceful sleep.
A general rule for using essential oils for your thyroid is that for an underactive thyroid, use oils with stimulating properties. For an overactive thyroid, use oils with sedating and calming properties.
What I have experienced works best for myself and my clients is purchasing high-quality, organic, therapeutic-grade essential oils and placing a few drops in a glass roller-ball bottle with a base oil of rosehip oil or fractionated coconut oil. You can also get the Radiance thyroid-support blend I lovingly hand-craft with the all organic, wild-crafted essential oils sourced from some of the highest-quality sustainable distillers in the world.
Want to make your own? Mix geranium, lemongrass, peppermint, and frankincense in equal amounts, 3 to 5 drops of each, with a base oil such as rosehip, jojoba, or coconut oil. Use your nose and see what strength feels good for you!
Here's why I love this combination of essential oils especially for thyroid support: Geranium supports adrenals and lifts spirits, lemongrass calms your nervous system and supports thyroid health, peppermint cools inflammation, and frankincense balances hormones and also eases inflammation.
Once you have put these into a roller-ball bottle, apply topically to the base of your neck tracing the infinity sign (horizontal figure 8) every morning as part of your self-care practice and throughout the day, especially when you feel like you need an extra boost and confidence to speak your truth.
Do this while reciting the mantra "I express myself with confidence. I am free to speak my truth. I am healed."
Rub a few drops of essential oils into your foot's big toe and the reflexology point for the thyroid located at the base of the foot in the fleshy area below the big toe. Did you know? You absorb oils quickly into your bloodstream through the bottom of your feet. If applied all over the bottom of the foot, the oil can be detected in every cell of the body within 20 minutes.
Want more? Here are a few other tips.
- To relieve muscle or joint pain, try a soothing bath using geranium, frankincense, peppermint, and lemongrass oils. Or, you can simply use a few drops of Radiance in your bathwater!
- To fight fatigue, try a combination of peppermint and citrus oils, such as lemon and grapefruit.
- To improve your mood and reduce anxiety or irritability, use chamomile, frankincense, and lavender oil, either diffused in your home or added to a bath.
I'd love to know how this practice changes your life! Visit my organic essential oil healing apothecary, Ajal Alchemy, inspired by my own journey, and save 10 percent on your next order with code MINDBODYGREEN.