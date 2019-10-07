Use These Essential Oils To Heal Your Thyroid Naturally & Smell Great All Day Long

After years of struggling against my body and Hashimoto’s hypothyroid condition, I began experimenting with essential oils. I was intrigued when I became attuned to the incredible healing potential of nature's medicine cabinet.

At the worst of my symptoms—sluggishness, constant bloating and all-over puffiness, digestive pain, and mental fogginess—I was on a significant dose of thyroid medication, taking up to 175 mcg of Synthroid daily. I had already said farewell to processed foods, gluten, refined sugars, and any ingredients made in a laboratory. But even with this healthy lifestyle and high dose of thyroid hormone, I still felt awful even though my tests "looked fine."

To wean off the high dose that didn't seem to be helping me feel better, I decided to give essential oils a try. I was astounded by how effectively they brought me back into balance and cleared up the symptoms I had been struggling with for so long.

Every morning, I began applying essential oils to my thyroid (base of neck) and adrenals (lower back) as well as the thyroid and adrenal reflexology points on my feet. In the evenings, I began applying the oils to the bottoms of my feet, massaging my feet with essential oils and coconut oil on the thyroid and parathyroid points. I noticed an astounding change in how I was feeling!

Our ancestors have used plants, seeds, wood, and resins from nature for thousands of years to heal the body while also positively affecting our spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical body. Happily, in more modern times we don't have to forage in the forest anymore because we're blessed with the convenience of a little glass bottle brimming with pure, healing essential oils.

Using certified organic and therapeutic grade essential oils on a daily basis has the power to provide tremendous healing benefits. These high-quality essential oils are gently distilled from plants that have been patiently harvested at the perfect moment by experienced growers from around the world.

There are hundreds of powerful essential oils that can heal conditions ranging from thyroid disease to chronic congestion, fatigue, weight gain, and hormonal imbalances.

When choosing your essential oils, be sure to research the source—as I mentioned, I used certified organic, sustainably harvested, therapeutic-grade essential oils and suggest you do, too, so you know exactly what you are putting on your body and how it was harvested. Essential oils are 50 to 75 percent more powerful than the herb or plant itself, so a little goes a long way.