I'm A Psychologist Who Struggled With Debilitating Panic Attacks. Here's How I Healed

Andy felt like his friend was infringing on his personal space. Said friend was staying with Andy temporarily but was bringing drunk people home every night. Andy didn't know what to say. He thought he needed to emphasize that his friend was going through a difficult time. It didn't stop Andy from worrying about his own safety and sanity.

Feeling a sense of safety is a fundamental need. It isn't simply about our physical safety— having shelter, food, and water. It's a sense of psychological safety, knowing that we are safe in our homes, relationships, and life in general. But, it can be scary to acknowledge that we're feeling unsafe. We are taught to deny our feelings, lest we appear weak. So we deny them, medicating our discomfort with substances, shopping, or work.

Uncovering the root of their panic attacks has helped my clients and friends to nip them in the bud. As for me, I went through periods of significantly fewer panic attacks, but they would increase during times of higher stress. The common denominator, however, was that I felt competent and able to handle them whenever they hit.

But this isn't a story in which I tell you, "I'll live the rest of my life with panic attacks every month."

When we have panic attacks, our bodies becomes hypersensitive. The first bristle of prickly heat at the back of my neck in a stuffy place, especially as I transitioned from the outside air into an enclosed space, could make or break me. As the toxicity in my situation escalated, my body was more vulnerable. From December to February, I had multiple panic attacks. In hot planes, cars, and taxis. They weren't pleasant. I dealt with them but wished they'd go away.

As I walked into a VIP business mixer, I felt my heart race as the heater blasted. I'm trapped was the first thing my mind screamed. I almost turned around to leave, despite having traveled 3,470 miles to be there.

I paused.

No, you're not trapped, I told myself kindly yet firmly. This is where you're meant to be. This is your tribe, your place, and the beginning of your next chapter in becoming untrapped by everything else.

The heat dissipated. My heartbeat slowed, I felt the joy— which I had always known— return to me. I tapped into it and started connecting with people.

Since then, I've sat in hot, stuffy trains in the thick of the summer heat, walked in and out of similar rooms, and I haven't experienced a panic attack. I've also extricated myself from any aforementioned toxic situations.

I tell this story because I want you to know that anybody can experience panic attacks or mental health struggles, because life happens. As a mental health professional, I was once ashamed of my panic attacks. I rationalized that just because someone can help you with your problems doesn't mean they're not struggling with the same— they're simply trained with the skills and technique. But that didn't console me fully, even if I was seeking help and working on it. I needed to redefine and work myself out of being and feeling trapped. The situations were tricky, and I got myself out of them eventually.

I also tell you this story because like you, I am human. I know what it is like to have been on one side and reach the other end of the tunnel, finally seeing light and deeply inhaling the sweet scent of fresh air. If you have panic attacks, you're not alone. You can deal with them. One day, you will breathe again.

