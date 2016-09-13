mindbodygreen

What Nutritionist Jessica Sepel Eats In A Day

Jessica Sepel
I've always been interested in nutrition, having come from a family that prioritizes real, whole foods. In my teenage years and early 20s, though, I developed a negative body image, and food was one way I used to control it.

I tortured myself to the point that food was the enemy. It took time, but I realized that hating my body was affecting every aspect of my life.

Instead, I decided to commit to understanding nutrition and how my body works. I studied nutrition for five years and began my journey to healing my relationship with food.

Now I eat foods that nourish my body and I tune into my body and my appetite. I'm now a mindful and moderate eater as opposed to a fad dieter, and I have never felt better!

7 a.m.: Lemon water

I wake up to a warm lemon water to fire up digestion and detoxify my body after a good night's sleep. Sometimes I'll also take a shot of apple cider vinegar before my morning meditation, and then I'll do 30 to 45 minutes of yoga, HIIT, or a weights session.

8 a.m.: Breakfast

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

Breakfast is usually a power protein smoothie topped with mixed nuts and seeds, homemade granola with organic Greek yogurt, gluten-free oats, or two eggs boiled or scrambled with steamed greens and avocado.

This keeps my blood sugar levels stable as I see clients, create blog content, or work on edits to my upcoming book, The Healthy Life. I'm so excited for you to read it when it's released this month!

10:30 a.m.: Juice and snack time

Midmorning is green juice time—typically kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon, and ginger. I often add a handful of raw walnuts or raw veggies with nut butter or hummus between clients and meetings. Check out my absolute favorite snack combinations in my new JSHealth Restart Plan.

1 p.m.: Lunch

Image by Christine Han / Stocksy

I usually have a dark leafy green salad (packed with broccoli, kale, and spinach) with a portion of protein (fish, chicken, lean grass-fed meat, or beans) with a complex gluten-free carbohydrate (quinoa, brown rice, or sweet potato). I also include a good fat like avocado, hummus, or a sprinkle of mixed seeds.

My favorite salad dressing is a combination of olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, miso paste, and Dijon mustard. Fats are important at lunchtime to keep you feeling satisfied. There are lots of simple, delicious dressing recipes in my eBook, The Clean Life.

4 p.m.: Snack

It's important for me to have a snack midafternoon to keep my blood sugar stable until dinner. I love a cup of herbal tea with a quarter cup of raw nuts, or perhaps two brown rice cakes with tahini.

This is also an ideal time to take a 30-minute switch-off, or as I call it, go into the Stress-Free Zone. I make this a priority every single day.

Sometimes I'll simply shut the door, put my legs up the wall and rest. I also love to read, meditate, practice yoga, go for a walk, whatever it is, it's done with my phone turned off!

7 p.m.: Dinner

Image by Claudia Totir / Getty

I try to have dinner as early as possible, so I typically eat at 7.

One of my favorite dinners is herb- and almond-crusted snapper or salmon with cauliflower mash and steamed broccoli and green beans or these chicken lettuce wraps with avocado.

My fiancé and I love cooking together, and we just moved into our first home together, so we've been having so much fun breaking in the kitchen!

8 p.m.: Dessert

Image by Yelena Yemchuk / Getty

I always have a cup of chai tea, but if I feel like something sweet I'll have dessert at about 8, once I've switched off for the night. Enjoying a couple of squares of quality dark chocolate, dates with almond butter, or a little bit of homemade fruit crumble is the perfect way to end the day—along with a relaxing bath!

