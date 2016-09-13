What Nutritionist Jessica Sepel Eats In A Day

I've always been interested in nutrition, having come from a family that prioritizes real, whole foods. In my teenage years and early 20s, though, I developed a negative body image, and food was one way I used to control it.

I tortured myself to the point that food was the enemy. It took time, but I realized that hating my body was affecting every aspect of my life.

Instead, I decided to commit to understanding nutrition and how my body works. I studied nutrition for five years and began my journey to healing my relationship with food.

Now I eat foods that nourish my body and I tune into my body and my appetite. I'm now a mindful and moderate eater as opposed to a fad dieter, and I have never felt better!