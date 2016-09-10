Why You Should Practice Mindful Breastfeeding + How To Do It

As a mindfulness and meditation teacher, I knew I needed to somehow find time to meditate every day when I became a new mama. But with the uncertainty of each day with a newborn, how could I fit mindfulness into a regular schedule?

I figured out the key: breastfeeding. I decided to transform my breastfeeding journey and not just look at it as a chore I had to do every one to three hours. I took it as an opportunity to practice mindfulness, connect with my baby, slow down my mind, and tune into my body.

I'm passionate about teaching mamas how to effortlessly infuse peaceful pauses throughout the day to naturally feel more present, patient, and peaceful. I look at a mama's current schedule and infuse "anchors," which are tasks mamas are already doing "mindlessly" and can use to practice a breathing tool to energize herself or feel calm instead.

For new moms, nursing or feeding their newborns is the best anchor to fit in a mindful moment. Here are three key steps I recommend to practice mindful breastfeeding: