The Food You Need To Avoid For Great Gut Health: A Doctor Explains

If you want great gut health, you probably understand that you need to tend your gut garden. That means providing more fertilizer for the health-promoting bacteria in order to shift the mix of bacteria living in your bowel.

But it's also important that you focus on starving out the disease-promoting bacteria. And that means cutting out sugar and sweeteners.

Many people are aware that they should eliminate or greatly reduce their sugar intake. But they still crave sweet foods, and so they turn to alternative sweeteners like honey, agave, maple syrup, coconut sugar, and other fructose-based sweeteners. But the problems with fructose-based sweeteners is that they feed the wrong bacteria, increasing risk of metabolic syndrome, pre-diabetes and diabetes. The sugar-loving yeasts and bacteria make by-products that get into our bloodstreams, cross the blood-brain barrier, and create cravings for sweet flavors. Plus, they increase the risk of fatty liver and liver damage.

So, what should you do? Reducing sugar and sweeteners to less than 1 teaspoon per day—or better yet, eliminating them entirely—is a huge step in restoring gut health.

Instead of sugary, sweetened beverages, drink water or unsweetened teas. You should also replace sweetened, processed foods and flour-based foods with vegetables and berries to better feed the health-promoting bacteria in your bowels.

