4 Things To Do Before You Give Up On A Relationship

Have you been struggling with disillusionment for a while?

If so, that means you're really stressed and the pain is deep. You're worn out and you feel like things will never change, right? You've reached that point where you think things just can't go on like this. And so your instinct is to get out, to leave.

Well, don't — decide, that is — not yet.

When you're at an ebb and feeling miserable is not the time to make a decision. Although this probably goes against our instincts, there is a good reason to wait: The problem may not be your relationship.

You may be thinking, "Huh?" I know. But I've seen so many people leave a relationship because they thought the relationship was causing their unhappiness, only to feel just the same alone or go and re-create a similar version of unhappiness with someone else.

So, I have some suggestions to help you face the big question: whether you want to create a new relationship with the person you're with — or whether it's time to move on.

Of course, if you are in any kind of danger, if you have worked on yourself so you understand your contribution to the incompatibilities, if your gut knows for sure you need to leave, those are all different matters. What I'm talking about here is the very human instinct to point to someone else and say "You are the problem" before we look in the most important direction: inside ourselves.