The Fruit You Should Be Eating Before Bed For Better Sleep

Looking for a superfood to inspire a great night's sleep? Look no further than the bananas sitting on your kitchen counter.

Surprised? I was too.

When I eat a banana, it's usually in the morning with a smoothie or sliced on top of an açaí bowl. But the trick is to eat bananas at night, ideally one to two hours before bed to give you time to digest. The nutrients in bananas help increase REM sleep, or the dream stage in our sleep cycle. This is one of the most important stages of sleep, and it really cleans out all the cobwebs we accumulate during the day.

So why do bananas help you catch up on zzz's? Here are a few of the fruit's sleep-inducing properties: