I Used To Weigh Myself Every Day. Here's What Happened When I Stopped

I know this opinion is an unpopular one, but I actually really enjoy the time I have between waking up and leaving for work.

Am I half asleep? Sure, sometimes. But in general, I find my mornings to be a really productive hour of "me" time.

I get to listen to my favorite podcasts while cooking oatmeal (on the stove — I don't even microwave it!) and brewing a pot of coffee. Then I eat said oatmeal and drink said coffee while reading the news. I also find time to wash my face, brush my teeth, hopefully put on makeup, and definitely put on clothes. Sometimes I even have time to water my plants and move through a short yoga flow.

I've also discovered a foolproof way to ruin my sacred morning routine. All I have to do is step on my bathroom scale.

Although I'm not now nor have I ever been overweight, I've been a health writer and editor for a while now. I read tons of studies every day, and many of them conclude that weighing yourself regularly is a great tool for losing weight and keeping it off.

While I'm sure there's a lot of truth to that, there's also a lot of truth to the emotional roller coaster these daily weigh-ins cause.

Logically I know that weight can change from day to day for a number of reasons, from my sodium intake the night before to where I am in my cycle, but over the years I've discovered that little blinking number has way too much power over me.

So, tired of having my morning — and sometimes my entire day — controlled by a number, I decided to break up with my bathroom scale a few months ago.